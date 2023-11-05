Murray is questionable to return Saturday due to a hamstring injury.
Murray was probable before this game due to a quadriceps injury, and while it's not the same problem, it shows he's not 100 percent healthy. Reggie Jackson should see more minutes with Murray sidelined.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Playing against Bulls•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Double-double in win over Dallas•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available Friday, will start•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles from field in loss•