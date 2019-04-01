Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Washington due to a left ankle sprain, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Murray appeared to roll his ankle during the first half but checked back into the contest after a quick trip to the locker room. His availability for the remainder of the game is up in the air at this point, however, and it seems unlikely that the Nuggets would risk the health of their starting point guard this late in the season, considering their current playoff positioning.
