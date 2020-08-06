Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Murray has yet to make his bubble debut while working through left hamstring soreness, and we may not learn more about his status for Thursday until closer to tipoff. If he does end up playing, chances are that he'll be on a minutes limit.
