Murray (knee) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets.

Right knee inflammation has forced Murray to miss the past three games. If available Saturday, he could be on a minutes limit. Prior to his absence, the point guard had scored 22-plus in six straight games, with averages of 29.8 points, 7.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 36.5 minutes.