Murray is listed as questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Kings due to left knee injury management.
Murray is likely deemed questionable because Wednesday is the second night of a back-to-back. The Nuggets also held out the star guard on Nov. 23 in the same scenario. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Murray is ultimately ruled out.
