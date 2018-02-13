Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable with chest soreness
Murray is questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Spurs due to chest soreness.
This is the first news of Murray dealing with an injury, so it's possible he picked it up during Saturday's tilt against Phoenix. If he ultimately misses Tuesday's game, Devin Harris and Malik Beasley would likely be the main beneficiaries from a minutes standpoint, while Will Barton could see the ball in his hands more often.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles in blowout loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 18 points in Monday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Still bothered by quad injury•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Battles through injury scare Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Returns to game•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Suffers quad injury, probable•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...