Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable with chest soreness

Murray is questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Spurs due to chest soreness.

This is the first news of Murray dealing with an injury, so it's possible he picked it up during Saturday's tilt against Phoenix. If he ultimately misses Tuesday's game, Devin Harris and Malik Beasley would likely be the main beneficiaries from a minutes standpoint, while Will Barton could see the ball in his hands more often.

