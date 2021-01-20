Murray had five points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during the Nuggets' 119-101 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Murray had a forgetting outing Tuesday, potentially due to nagging elbow troubles. Luckily for Denver's stud point guard, Jokic and company build up a sizable lead, resulting in limited playing time for Murray. The Nuggets are off until Friday, giving Murray additional time to rest.