Murray tallied 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and one rebound in 29 minutes during Friday's 126-114 loss to the Lakers.

Murray was efficient from both the field and the free throw line but simply couldn't find the volume he has been accustomed to over the past few weeks. With the Nuggets well and truly out of it by three quarter time, Murray was given the final quarter off, which also limited his opportunities. Game 2 is on Sunday and the Nuggets will be looking to level the series in the hopes of avoided a 2-0 deficit.