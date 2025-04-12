Murray registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 32 minutes during Friday's 117-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Murray returned to the court after having missed six straight games due to a hamstring injury. Despite initially being as doubtful, Murray took his place in the starting lineup in what was a must-win game. Although he scored just 15 points, the fact he played 32 minutes is a good sign that he will be ready to go for the playoffs.