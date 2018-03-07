Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Quiet in Tuesday's loss

Murray scored six points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Mavericks.

The 21-year-old was nearly invisible all game and ended up sitting in the fourth quarter as coach Michael Malone tried to spark his club into a comeback. It's the first time since Jan. 6 that Murray has failed to record at least one assist, but the Nuggets will need their point guard to snap back into form quickly if they're going to hang onto a playoff spot.