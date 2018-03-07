Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Quiet in Tuesday's loss
Murray scored six points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Mavericks.
The 21-year-old was nearly invisible all game and ended up sitting in the fourth quarter as coach Michael Malone tried to spark his club into a comeback. It's the first time since Jan. 6 that Murray has failed to record at least one assist, but the Nuggets will need their point guard to snap back into form quickly if they're going to hang onto a playoff spot.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Key turnover in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 19 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Racks up solid line in Team World win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 26 points in victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable for Thursday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...