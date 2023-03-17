Murray provided 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists across 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-100 win over the Pistons.

Murray played through an ongoing knee issue, handing out double-digit assists for just the fifth time this season. Perhaps more importantly, he was relatively efficient from the field, a welcome sight after having shot under 30 percent in three of the four previous games. Despite his knee concerns, Murray has played in 11 consecutive games. The risk of missed games remains a very real possibility but for now, managers simply have to hope he can stay off the injury report.