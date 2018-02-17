Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Racks up solid line in Team World win

Murray delivered 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Team World's 155-124 win over Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Murray's scoring total was second only to Buddy Hield's on the starting five, as was his shot volume. The second-year guard was sharp from the field overall, extending a favorable trend that's been part of his successful February thus far. The former Kentucky Wildcat shot between 44.4 and 75.0 percent in six of the first seven games of the month, draining multiple threes in five of those contests. Given his role as the Nuggets' primary ball handler and his improving game, he projects as a rewarding asset for fantasy owners across all formats for the balance of the regular season.