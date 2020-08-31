Murray posted 50 points (17-24 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 43 minutes in Sunday's 119-107 win over the Jazz.

With his second 50-point game, Murray joins Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson as the fourth player to score 50 points twice in the same postseason. Murray brought his squad back from the brink to force the first Game 7 in the playoffs, and his history-making duel with Donovan Mitchell over the first six games of this series is the NBA at its best. The Nuggets will play Game 7 on Tuesday with a second-round matchup against the Clippers on the line.