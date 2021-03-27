Murray compiled 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Murray had a rough four-game stretch where he couldn't score 20 points between Mar. 12 and Mar. 17, but he has bounced back with five straight 20-point outings while showing an excellent shooting touch. Murray has made 51 percent of his field-goal attempts over that aforementioned five-game stretch, so it's safe to say his struggles have been left in the rearview for good.