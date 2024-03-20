Murray ended with 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 victory over the Timberwolves.

Murray registered double-digit assists after missing that milestone for three consecutive games. Murray's dime-dropping ability is often the difference-maker in his fantasy totals, as his shot volume is usually very consistent. The guard has enjoyed a solid run recently, averaging 19.2 points, 8.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past five games.