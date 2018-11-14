Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Registers 15 points Tuesday
Murray posted 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 109-99 loss to the Rockets.
After his 48-point outlier against the Celtics, Murray has rattled off four games in a row right around 15 points per game, coming back down to Earth in terms of shooting efficiency over that span. While he hit five three-pointers in his career game, Murray has just two threes over the past four games, which is something he will have to improve to be an elite scorer for the Nuggets going forward.
