Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Remains out Friday
Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Friday will mark Murray's fourth straight absence as he continues battle a left ankle sprain that he picked up against Phoenix last week. Monte Morris started in his place Wednesday and figures to do so again, while Malik Beasley could also benefit from some increased run.
