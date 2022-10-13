Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Murray will miss a second consecutive preseason contest as he continues to deal with left hamstring tightness. The injury isn't considered to be serious, so it's possible Murray will return for Denver's preseason finale against the Warriors on Friday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Monday's contest•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't return Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Could see extended minutes•