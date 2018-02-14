Play

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Remains questionable

Murray (chest) remains questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Murray is dealing with a chest ailment as the guard is apparently having a difficult time breathing. It's remains to be seen if cause of the issue is an illness or an injury, but his status is improving. Murray will likely test things out in pregame warmups before making an official decision.

