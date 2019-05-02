Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Requires treatment for thigh

Murray aggravated a thigh injury during Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the Trail Blazers and will undergo treatment over the next 48 hours, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Murray bruised his right thigh during the first round, and things flared up Wednesday after he ran into a screen. The goal for Murray ahead of Friday's Game 3 matchup is to get his thigh to "loosen up as much as possible." It seems likely he'll play this weekend, but the situation is worth monitoring as the Nuggets head to Portland.