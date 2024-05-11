Murray finished with 24 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five assist, four rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes in Friday's 117-90 win over the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray came out of the gates with a sense of urgency and a prove-it mentality in Friday's much-needed with for Denver, posting a team-high-tying scoring total and leading all players in the contest in shots made while tallying a team-high-tying pair of steals in a balanced outing. Murray, who notched his only single-digit game of the postseason in Game 2, bounced back with a big performance for the Nuggets in order to get back into the series against the Timberwolves. Murray has surpassed the 20-point mark in six of his eight playoff contests thus far.