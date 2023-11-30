Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against Houston, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Murray will make his long-awaited return after missing 11 games with a right hamstring strain. While it's likely Murray will be under some sort of restrictions, he should be expected to replace Reggie Jackson in the first unit for Wednesday's tilt. In the seven games he's played, Murray averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds over 30.9 minutes.