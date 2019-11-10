Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Returns from foot soreness
Murray briefly left Sunday's game against the Timberwolves with left foot soreness but returned during the third quarter, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Murry went to the locker room early in the second half, but he's now retaken the court after a trip to the locker room, per Singer.
