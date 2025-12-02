Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Returns to action
Murray (ankle) returned to Monday's game against Dallas.
Murray made a quick trip to the locker room during the third quarter, managing to check back in with 7:09 remaining in the period. He didn't appear to be favoring the ankle upon his return, per Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com.
