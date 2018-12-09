Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Returns to court
Murray (shin) has returned to the court Saturday against the Hawks, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Murray's showing some toughness Saturday. He left the game twice due to the shin and returned each time.
