Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Returns to game

Murray (quadriceps) has returned to Saturday's game against the Warriors, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Murray landed awkwardly on a drive to the hoop earlier in the game and was forced to get treatment in the locker room. He's back on the court now, but has been stretching and jumping at all points and appears to be playing through some discomfort.

