Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out Monday
Murray (ankle) won't play Monday against the Memphis.
Murray sat out of Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left ankle sprain, and his ankle was reportedly still very swollen after the contest. This development is certainly concerning for the Nuggets, who may be without their starting point guard for the next few games and possibly longer. Expect an update on Murray's status prior to Wednesday's matchup in New Orleans.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....