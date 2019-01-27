Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out Monday

Murray (ankle) won't play Monday against the Memphis.

Murray sat out of Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left ankle sprain, and his ankle was reportedly still very swollen after the contest. This development is certainly concerning for the Nuggets, who may be without their starting point guard for the next few games and possibly longer. Expect an update on Murray's status prior to Wednesday's matchup in New Orleans.

