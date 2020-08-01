Murray (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

It appears the Nuggets are exercising caution for the restart opener, as Murray will sit along with Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee). As a result, look for Monte Morris, Torrey Craig and Michael Porter to all see increased roles. Murray's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.

More News