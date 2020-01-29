Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out Thursday
Murray (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Jazz, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Murray will miss another game Thursday, and he's been sidelined since Jan. 16 due to a sprained left ankle. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Friday against the Bucks.
