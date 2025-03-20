Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Murray will miss a second straight game for the Nuggets while nursing a sprained right ankle. The Nuggets will likely turn to Russell Westbrook to shoulder the workload on the road Wednesday.
