Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Says he'll play Thursday
Murray (abdomen), who is officially listed as questionable, posted on Instagram that he will "be back" for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Murray will retain an injury designation as long as the team officially has him on the injury report, but the expectation should be that he'll take the court Thursday. More information on his availability should arrive following the Nuggets' morning shootaround, which should hopefully clear things up.
