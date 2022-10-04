Murray posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes in Monday's preseason defeat to the Thunder.

It was a triumphant return to the court for Murray, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL. The point guard didn't show much rust on his shot, making two of his three tries from deep. It's fair to expect Murray to need some time to be fully ramped up after the extended absence, but he enjoyed his best season in 2020-21 and could be a steal as a mid-round pick in fantasy drafts.