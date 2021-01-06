Murray notched 13 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), a rebound and three assists across 32 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Murray was one of seven Denver players who scored in double figures in this one and, while he ended a streak of four games with 20 or more points, he made the most of the limited offensive opportunities he had -- he registered season-low marks for both field-goal attempts and three-point tries. He's still averaging 22.2 points per game this season, so there shouldn't be reasons for concern going forward.