Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 15 points despite demotion

Murray, who did not draw the start in Saturday's 91-89 win over the Mavericks due to a violation of a team rule, managed 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes.

Head coach Rick Carlisle didn't elaborate on the nature of the second-year point guard's infraction, but it was evidently serious enough to have him relegated to the second unit for the night. The move seemed to throw off Murray's rhythm, as he didn't score until after intermission. However, he ended up turning in a solid performance, draining multiple threes for the fourth straight contest. Murray also hauled in five boards for the fourth consecutive game, and he's now dished out at least five dimes in three of those outings. Given his ability to contribute across the stat sheet and the likelihood he returns to the starting five against the Celtics on Monday, Murray's fantasy stock remains formidable across all formats.