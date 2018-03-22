Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 16 in Wednesday's blowout

Murray scored 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 29 minutes during Monday's 135-102 win over the Bulls.

He was just about the only Nugget to have any difficulty scoring, as the team shot 61.4 percent from the floor on the night, but Murray still produced solid numbers before joining the rest of the starters on the bench for the fourth quarter. The second-year guard has now scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 19.0 points, 5.1 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over that stretch.