Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 16 in Wednesday's blowout
Murray scored 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 29 minutes during Monday's 135-102 win over the Bulls.
He was just about the only Nugget to have any difficulty scoring, as the team shot 61.4 percent from the floor on the night, but Murray still produced solid numbers before joining the rest of the starters on the bench for the fourth quarter. The second-year guard has now scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 19.0 points, 5.1 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Continues struggles from the field•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles with shot Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Contributes 18 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not on injury report Friday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...