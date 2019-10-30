Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 16 points in loss
Murray had 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in a 109-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
Murray scored in double-digits for the fourth time this season, but his assists were down to a season-low one on the year as his distribution continues to lag from seasons past. He also went ice cold from outside, failing to make a shot from outside the arc in the game. Murray will have a quick turnaround as the Nuggets will play at the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.
