Murray delivered 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Jazz.

Murray was one of six Denver players that scored in double digits, but he was one of just three that surpassed the 15-point mark. Murray hasn't been able to display the same efficiency and dominance level he evidenced during the Nuggets' playoff run from last season, but he is firmly entrenched as the team's second-best offensive option. He is averaging 19.1 points per game this month.