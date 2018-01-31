Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 18 in loss to San Antonio

Murray amassed 18 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-5 FT) and six rebounds in a 106-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

After a poor first month, Murray has been spectacular since the beginning of December. In fact, Murray is averaging 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals a game since the beginning of December. That assisting number is the only real gripe fantasy owners can have, as that's far too low of a total for a starting point guard. The sky is the limit though, as Murray is just 20-years-old and has plenty of time and room to improve on that.