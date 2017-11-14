Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 18 in Monday's loss

Murray scored 18 points (7-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 99-82 loss to the Train Blazers.

He also committed a season-high six turnovers, and a 0:6 AST:TO ratio isn't the kind of thing that will keep him in the starting point guard role if Murray continues to struggle with his handle. The Nuggets will be patient with the 20-year-old, however, and Emmanuel Mudiay isn't making a strong push off the bench to supplant him, so Murray's job seems safe for now.