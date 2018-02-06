Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 18 points in Monday's win
Murray totaled 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Hornets.
Murray continued to ride the stationary bike to stay warm while he wasn't in the game. However, he didn't appear to be hampered much by the quad injury that forced him to temporarily exit Saturday's game against the Warriors. Murray is in the midst of what seems like a real breakout lately, and he'll have three days off to rest and recover before enduring a back-to-back road set versus the Rockets and Suns on Friday and Saturday.
