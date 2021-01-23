Murray registered 18 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block across 40 minutes in Friday's overtime win over the Suns.

Murray ended just one assist shy of a double-double, and he came quite close from posting a triple-double as well -- the star point guard made sure to find a way to make his presence felt on both ends of the court. Murray was coming off his worst scoring output of the season with five points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) against the Thunder on Jan. 19, but this performance proved he can still be relied upon across all formats even if he has taken a secondary role on the offensive scheme behind Nikola Jokic.