Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 19 points Friday

Murray ended with 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-98 victory over the Thunder.

Murray continues to struggle with a lower leg injury but took his place in the starting lineup, finishing with 19 points. He is likely played out of necessity at the moment with the Nuggets already missing a number of players. The injury appears to want to hang around which is going to raise some questions prior to each game but as of right now, we would expect him to play against the Raptors on Sunday.