Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 19 points in loss

Murray produces 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to Houston.

Murray, who was disappointing Friday, scored an efficient 19 points as the Nuggets fell to the all-mighty Houston Rockets. Murray continues to have a breakout season, averaging career-highs across the board. The fact Emmanuel Mudiay was traded away shows that he has the full confidence of the coaching staff and should be locked in for big minutes the rest of the season.