Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 19 points in loss
Murray produces 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to Houston.
Murray, who was disappointing Friday, scored an efficient 19 points as the Nuggets fell to the all-mighty Houston Rockets. Murray continues to have a breakout season, averaging career-highs across the board. The fact Emmanuel Mudiay was traded away shows that he has the full confidence of the coaching staff and should be locked in for big minutes the rest of the season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Racks up solid line in Team World win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 26 points in victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable for Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Plans to play through chest injury Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Solid effort despite chest injury•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...