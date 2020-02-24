Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 19 points with six dimes
Murray went for 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 win over the Timberwolves.
Murray saw his streak of games scoring 20 or more points end at six, but he still provided decent value with his six assists and a high shooting percentage. Since returning from injury in Feb. 4, Murray is averaging 26.4 points per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field.
