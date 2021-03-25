Murray tallied 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.

The 24-year-old kept his four-game 20-plus points streak alive despite the lopsided loss on Wednesday. Murray is averaging 24.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 three-pointers and 2.0 steals over his last four games. He will look to extend his 20-plus scoring streak Friday when the Nuggets play the Pelicans in New Orleans.