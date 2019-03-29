Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 20 in loss
Murray finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Rockets on Thursday.
It was another solid effort from Murray in Thursday's loss as he scored 20 points and finished with a well-rounded stat line. He's made significant strides in his third year in the league, averaging career highs in points (18.1), assists (4.8) and rebounds (4.1). With the Western Conference playoff picture still not fully formed, expect Murray and the Nuggets to keep playing hard over the final couple of weeks of the NBA regular season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 33 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Well-rounded line in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Paces team with 30 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Makes it rain in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Efficient night Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Productive in Philly•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.