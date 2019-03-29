Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 20 in loss

Murray finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

It was another solid effort from Murray in Thursday's loss as he scored 20 points and finished with a well-rounded stat line. He's made significant strides in his third year in the league, averaging career highs in points (18.1), assists (4.8) and rebounds (4.1). With the Western Conference playoff picture still not fully formed, expect Murray and the Nuggets to keep playing hard over the final couple of weeks of the NBA regular season.