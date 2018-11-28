Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 20 points in blowout victory
Murray produced 20 points )8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 117-85 victory over the Lakers.
Of all the starters, Murray was the only one to play in excess of 23 minutes, finishing with 20 points in 34 minutes. This game was all over but the shouting by halftime, with Murray left out there simply due to the fact Gary Harris (ankle) was on the sidelines. Murray has been a touch disappointing this season, particularly on the offensive end. The hope was that he could establish himself as an elite scorer but that has proved more difficult in practice. He is still clearly a must-roster player and could get things turned around at anytime.
