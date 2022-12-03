Murray logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Hawks.

Murray continues to start despite dealing with a quadriceps injury, and the star point guard has managed to remain effective while operating in his usual role as Denver's second-best offensive threat behind Nikola Jokic. Murray has reached the 20-point mark in his last four appearances while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from three-point range during that span.