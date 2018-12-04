Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 21 points in 41 minutes

Murray scored 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), grabbed seven rebounds and recorded eight assists in 41 minutes Monday as Denver topped Toronto.

Murray naturally absorbed even more responsibility in the backcourt when Gary Harris (hip) made an early exit from the game. It wasn't his most efficient scoring performance, but the third-year guard kept the wheels turning while star big man Nikola Jokic shouldered the load. Fantasy owners go through various peaks and valleys along the way with Murray, but he has shown consistent improvement over the course of his young NBA career. If the Nuggets are without Gary Harris for an extended period of time, Murray will see a spike in his usage as well as his fantasy production.