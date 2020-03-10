Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 21, sauces everyone

Murray posted 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block in Denver's 109-95 Monday night victory over the Bucks.

On a vicious play waived off by an offensive foul, Murray elevated and jammed over D.J. Wilson for a highlight that basketball fans should look into. The energizing effect took hold, with Murray hitting the next four Denver shots, dusting Wesley Matthews in the process. His 21 points and 39 minutes were both team-highs.